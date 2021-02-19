Exclusive: Ryan Bertrand stalling on new Saints deal as Leicester up pursuit

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand is stalling on a new contract which would see him extend his stay at St Mary’s until 2024.

Bertrand, 31, has been with the Saints since he made the switch from Chelsea back in 2014.

Despite initially joining on a season-long loan, the English full-back saw his move become permanent the following campaign.

In what has been a largely successful seven-years on the south coast, Bertrand’s long-term future remains precariously in the balance.

We exclusively reported last month that Southampton had offered the 31-year-old a new three-year deal.

Even though the defender had opted against signing straight away, there was a general feeling that he would eventually put pen-to-paper before his deal ran out in the summer.

However, it is now our understanding that Bertrand is giving serious consideration to quitting the club he has been with for the last seven-years.

A close source has confirmed to us that Brendon Rogers’ Foxes have stepped up their efforts to sign Bertrand in time for next season.

Southampton’s shocking league form, which is on stark contrast to Leicester’s, is also believed to be a major contributing factor in the defender’s decision to stall on committing to a new deal.