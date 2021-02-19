It doesn’t seem to matter how often the Government issue guidelines regarding the coronavirus protocols, there always seems to be one person or another who believe it doesn’t apply to them.

Ever since the first lockdown, football players have tried – and failed – to go under the radar when it comes to breaching the restrictions, so you would’ve thought that they’d have learned by now.

Although Fulham player, Terence Kongolo, can’t be blamed for his friends throwing a surprise party for him upon his return from the west Londoners win at Everton, he would’ve been well advised to turf them straight out of his house.

However, as video obtained by the Daily Mail shows, the player quickly got into the party spirit and joined with his seven friends to celebrate his 27th birthday.

Needless to say that Fulham are now investigating, and if the player has any sense whatsoever, he’ll make a swift and genuine apology to his manager and his team-mates.