The Gareth Bale ‘experiment,’ if that’s what we should call it, hasn’t been as successful as probably the Welshman, his agent Jonathan Barnett, and both Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur had hoped.

A fanfare that greeted him upon his arrival back in North London has quickly been silenced, with the winger rarely living up to perceived expectations in 2020/21.

Still on loan from Los Blancos, at this stage it’s doubtful he’ll remain at Spurs simply because he’s done nothing worthy of making the move permanent.

Barnett has certainly not ruled out a return to Real Madrid either. Far from it in fact.

“He still loves Madrid,” he said to Goal.com.

“He hasn’t problems with the club, it’s a wonderful club. It wouldn’t be a problem [for him to return]. They just have to decide if they need him back, if he can play for Madrid and all these things.”

One thing that remains in Tottenham’s favour, however, is that Barnett is understandably angry with the Los Blancos support for the way in which they’ve consistently treated his client.

“I think that in time, people will realise how important Bale was for Real Madrid,” he was quoted as saying by AS.

“How badly he was treated by the fans when they should be thanking him every day of their lives for what he has done for the club. It is a ridiculous situation that Real Madrid fans should be ashamed of.

“What could he have done to improve his relationship with the fans? Nothing. He does his talking out on the pitch. He’s a footballer, that’s his responsibility. His responsibility is not to be friends with the fans.

“He did everything right on the pitch and behaved incredibly well with the club. He never said anything bad and he won a lot of things; many of the great goals in Real Madrid history were scored by Gareth, so when they look back, I think they’ll see how idiotic they’ve been with him.”

Real seem to have moved on without the Welshman so it’s difficult to see how a return to the Spanish capital would work.

However, if he is to remain in the English capital, then he really needs to up his game and give Jose Mourinho no excuse for not playing him.