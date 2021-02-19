Given Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis, it’s no real surprise that they’ll likely not be successfully defending their maiden Premier League crown.

The 2020/21 campaign will go down in history for all sorts of reasons, and even though the Reds can be happy with their level of performance for the most part, the fact remains that with 24 games played, they’re already a cavernous 16 points behind leaders Manchester City.

To that end, it would be remiss of the club if they weren’t looking at which summer transfer targets are available and, more importantly, achievable.

According to Tutto Udinese cited by Sport Witness, Rodrigo de Paul, who has been interesting Jurgen Klopp for some while now, could be available for as little as €40m, and that is ‘within the reach’ of the Reds say the outlet.

Furthermore, it’s believed that Liverpool will try and make a concerted effort to sign the player as they continue to follow his progress.