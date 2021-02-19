After a rampant performance against Barcelona in midweek, Kylian Mbappe’s star is on the rise once again.

The 22-year-old Paris Saint-Germain front man is again the subject of some speculation regarding where he will be plying his trade from next summer.

The French giants are known to want to keep him, but in so doing it would likely mean that they would be unable to afford Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Would they really want the current best player in the world for a maximum of three seasons at the expense of letting go a striker who’ll be at the very top for the next decade?

Real Madrid are keeping a keen eye on proceedings given their long-standing interest in the player, and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are also waiting in the wings for any sign whatsoever that Mbappe may be made available for sale.

Somewhat cryptically, PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has suggested all will be revealed shortly.

“PSG can give Mbappe all the tools he needs to be happy,” Pochettino told Catalunya Radio program Tot Costa, cited by MARCA.

“I think it’ll be [his future] clarified soon.”