Liverpool sign the son of a former Everton stalwart to their youth academy

You would think that the children of club legends would always have to go into that youth system if they have talent, but it’s fairly common to see them go to a rival instead.

Man United have seen that with Kai Rooney and Devante Cole going into Man City’s youth system over the years, while there are plenty of other examples too.

Realistically it should simply come down to the parents picking the club that will give their kid the best chance of success, so it’s interesting to see the Daily Mail report that Phil Jagielka’s son has signed up with Liverpool.

It’s a strange one when you consider that Jagielka played in almost 400 games for Everton over 12 years so he was a proper stalwart at Goodison Park, but it also sounds like his son Zac is very different kind of player.

While Phil was a fairly no nonsense defender it appears that Zac is a versatile forward with a bit of pace and trickery, so he’s clearly going in a very different direction to his dad.

Zac is also only 13 years old so it’s far too early to be thinking about him making it as a pro, but it could be an interesting one if a few years if he continues to develop and impress.