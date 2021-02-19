Liverpool team news vs Everton: Two stars ruled out, two long term absentees look set to return

Liverpool’s rotten luck with injuries hasn’t just been confined to the centre of their defence this season, but it finally looks like some good news is on the way.

There were signs of life during their mid-week Champions League victory so they’ll be hopeful of taking that back into the Premier League this weekend, but Everton will be a tough test tomorrow night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men can go level on points with their Merseyside neighbours with a victory, so Jurgen Klopp will be boosted with the potential return of some long-term absentees.

A report from Goal has indicated that Naby Keita is finally set to return for the game as it’s believed that he’s now over his injury issues, while Diogo Jota is also very close to a comeback so he could still be included as well.

It’s not all good news as it’s confirmed that James Milner and Fabinho will miss the game, so they could still be weak defensively and hopefully that makes for an open and entertaining contest.

The report also confirms that any reports of an injury to Alisson are not true and he will be fit for the match too, so he’ll also be looking to bounce back from his recent mistakes with a solid performance.