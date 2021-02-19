Liverpool tipped to use forward in a potential swap-deal to sign star with €65m release clause this summer

There were a few players who were linked with a Liverpool exit in the summer despite their recent success, but a mini-overhaul could make some sense this summer.

There’s no need to blow the entire team up and start again, but you do need to introduce a freshness each year and it would make sense if one big name left to make way for another big signing.

There’s a chance that could happen in the forward positions, and a report from Larazon has indicated that Liverpool are looking to sign Argentine forward Lucas Ocampos this summer.

He’s the kind of player who would never move for a rotation role and it wouldn’t make sense to spend so much money on him if that was the case, so his arrival would probably signal the end of someone’s Anfield career.

Interestingly the report does state that he has a release clause of €65m which is on the high side, but it’s also believed that Sevilla want to sign Takumi Minamino so a potential swap deal is now on the table.

Liverpool would still need to pay some money on top of Minamino as it’s reported that they think they could sign him for €10m in an outright deal, but it sounds like they won’t have to reach the level of the release clause.

Ocampos could be an interesting addition as he can play on either wing and he’s a quick player who can chip in with a few goals, but he’s also deceptively tall at 187cm so he can provide an aerial mismatch on smaller full backs too.

Even if Minamino moved on Ocampos would still be battling with Salah, Sane, Firmino and Jota for one of the three starting spots, so it’s a signing that would only make sense if one of those also moved on.