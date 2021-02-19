With Man United’s new wunderkind, Amad Diallo, impressing in all of the matches played so far in the Red Devils youth and reserve sides, it won’t be too long before the exciting talent makes his debut for the first-team.

Although he’ll not be expected to become a regular just yet, it appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has big plans for the youngster.

To that end, according to the Manchester Evening News cited by the Daily Star, United will consider moving on one of their current stars, potentially to a Premier League rival.

Dan James has seen his minutes much reduced after bursting onto the scene at Old Trafford.

It’s believed that Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are still interested in the Welshman, after they were pipped to his signing by United.

Brighton and Burnley could also offer James a loan move in time for next season, and it’s difficult to imagine him turning it down given how little he’s been involved with United over the 2020/21 campaign.