With only a few months left of the 2020/21 campaign, speculation is rife as to where Lionel Messi will be plying his trade next season.

Barcelona need to improve immeasurably if they want to have any chance of keeping him, and much will depend on who is elected as their new club president on March 7.

Whilst there is hope, the Catalans won’t give up believing they can keep hold of their greatest ever player.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with the player, and a report in The Sun sets out what the club are prepared to offer him in order to acquire his services.

However, according to ESPN and cited by Football Espana, though there is interest in Messi, they have not made an approach for him, and will not do so until he has made it clear that he wishes to leave Barcelona.

Their unequivocal standpoint will at least put the rumours to bed for now.