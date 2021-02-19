With Manchester City sprinting towards another Premier League crown, rumours that Lionel Messi may join them next season aren’t without foundation.

The Sun report on how much the Citizens are willing to offer the Argentinian maestro in order for him to see out his career in elite football in the blue half of Manchester, and forge a reunion with Pep Guardiola in so doing.

His potential switch, however, is leaving strikers currently at the Premier League outfit in limbo, including his national team colleague, Sergio Aguero.

City’s all-time top scorer has yet to decide whether he will stay at the club or move on to pastures new, and he, like Messi, has a contract coming to an end this season so can theoretically be choosy about his next move.

“I finish my contract at the end of the season and I don’t know what to do yet,” Aguero said in an interview with Ibai Llanos, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“The first thing I want to do is play, and at the end of the season we will see.”

More Stories / Latest News Man United preparing to loan star to Premier League rival as Amad Diallo nears debut Fulham star in hot water as video appears to show him breaching lockdown Opinion: Liverpool can’t make the same mistake with Steven Gerrard as Chelsea did with Frank Lampard

Given his injury concerns, there’s no guarantee that the Argentine duo could replicate their international partnership at club level, and Aguero is hardly likely to want to play second fiddle to anyone at this late stage of his career either.