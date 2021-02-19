In the end, a 1-1 draw away in the Europa League isn’t the worst result in the world, but neither is it the best.

For long periods against Benfica on Thursday night, Arsenal huffed and puffed. They didn’t look outclassed although they couldn’t impose themselves when they had the chance.

Frustration that the north Londoners didn’t come away with more than a draw will arguably be palpable, however, the Gunners equalled an eight-year-old record that’s likely to be of far more concern to Mikel Arteta.

According to football.london, Arsenal were caught offside on no less than 10 occasions across the 90 minutes against the Portuguese giants.

That’s the most in one single game since November 2013.

What’s perhaps more galling is that Benfica had two 33-year-old ex-Premier League centre-back’s in Jan Vertonghen and Nicolas Otamendi playing.

What should’ve been easy pickings for Arsenal’s mobile front line turned into anything but, and it also took the shine from Bukayo Saka’s superb contribution.