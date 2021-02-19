After another epic night of Europa League football for Rangers, the support for a switch to Liverpool for Steven Gerrard is again reaching fever pitch.

Forget the fact that Jurgen Klopp is going nowhere fast, and clearly has unfinished business at the club, that won’t stop a certain section of the Reds fraternity demanding that their former captain be brought in now.

Given his incredible success with the Scottish giants – Rangers have lost just once this season in 40 matches (against St Mirren in the League Cup) and remain unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League – it’s understandable why Liverpool fans would be getting so excited.

However, even if the Merseysiders were to plummet further under Klopp’s tutelage, which is possible but unlikely, bringing Gerrard straight into the fray won’t be the best course of action either.

Learning his trade away from the cameras in the main, being allowed to just ‘get on with it,’ and only seeking out a position at Anfield when the time is absolutely right is surely the best way to go.

Chelsea got their fingers burned with Gerrard’s old England midfield colleague, Frank Lampard.

A great season at Derby County notwithstanding, Lampard hadn’t done enough to justify being given one of English football’s top jobs.

One can’t blame him for taking it of course, though it was always destined to end in disaster. Should he return to the hot-seat in a few years time, one might expect it to be a wholly different outcome.

And therein lies the rub for Liverpool.

Bow to supporter pressure eventually and they’ll be in for as rude an awakening as Chelsea eventually had.

Gerrard will manage the Reds in time, but for heaven’s sake give him time and let him learn his craft first.