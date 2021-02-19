When Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United take to the pitch at Molineux Stadium on Friday night, they’ll be the first teams to play with the Premier League’s new ‘Flight’ ball.

With white as its base colour, the ball has dark blue ‘targets’ placed on each side, together with dart flights.

At the centre of each target is the Premier League trophy, and the marketing slogan of ‘Trophy in sight’ hints at the clever thinking behind the new design.