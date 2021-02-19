Fourteen years at one club is a very long time in football, and in the modern era it’s even more laudable.

Ryan Shawcross has become a Stoke City legend since joining them back in 2007, but now his love affair with the club has come to an end.

According to The Sun, Shawcross, 33, has had his contract terminated via mutual consent in order for him to be able to link up with David Beckham’s Inter Miami side.

The MLS outfit have recently taken on Phil Neville as their first-team manager, and it’s clear that he sees something in Shawcross that Inter are lacking.

Certainly, the battling qualities and leadership skills that have become the Stoke captain’s hallmark will help a side that clearly underperformed in their debut campaign last season.

Whether this is the start of an English invasion at the club is anyone’s guess.

Neville shouldn’t be lambasted either if he does decide to go for some tried and tested exponents rather than taking a punt on players he doesn’t know enough about.