So far this season in general terms, Tottenham Hotspur have failed to impress.

Brilliant in some games, abysmal in others, just about sums the north Londoners up in 2020/21.

It’s hard to believe that at one point, when top of the Premier League table, they were being talked about as potential title winners.

Just a couple of months later, they find themselves way down in ninth position and 20 points off of leaders, Manchester City.

In Son Heung-min, they at least have a striker who is willing to go the extra mile for the team, and he’s arguably the last player in the Spurs side who would have fingers pointed at him when it comes to the inevitable inquisition as to what’s gone wrong.

It’s to that end that the north Londoners are keen to extend his current contract, which runs until 2022/23.

However, Son isn’t interested in discussing it until the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

“It’s a bit unfair to talk about a new contract at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun before Tottenham’s Europa League tie.

“I am focused on the games and my team and that is the most important thing at the moment.”