Manchester United will be feeling rightly pleased with themselves this morning, after a magnificent Europa League victory over Real Sociedad.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troops get it right, they are a joy to watch, and only a fool would give the Basque side a hope of qualifying at this point.

Scoring five at Old Trafford will be beyond their wildest dreams particularly when the Red Devils have players in superb form, such as Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan has impressed since joining the club, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he will sit down and discuss a potential extension with the player.

Pictures courtesy of ©UEFA 2020