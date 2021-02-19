Video: Ignacio Fernández comments on joining Atlético Mineiro and participating in Superclásico fixtures against Boca Juniors

Ignacio Fernández has departed River Plate for Clube Atlético Mineiro on a three-year contract, and the 31-year-old spoke to TyC Sports on various topics.

Fernández discussed the mixed emotions he has in leaving the Argentina side for Atlético Mineiro. Nonetheless, he explains that it’s a step in his career the former River Plate midfielder wants to take.

“I am very happy for this step in my career,” Fernández said. “They are mixed feelings, but it is something that I was looking for, and they were terrific years at River. It costs a lot to leave Argentina; I will miss a lot. I want to take advantage of this opportunity.”

“I do not regret not having gone before. This transfer comes at a good time in my career. I am 31 years old, and I do not know when it will happen again.”

The other discussion that the midfielder had with the Argentina media outlet is over the Superclásico and the matches against Boca Juniors. Fernández touched on his love for taking part in this rivalry.

“I liked playing the classics with Boca. They are always different; I enjoyed them a lot,” Fernández said.