When a team is winning and playing well, it’s very difficult for a manager to upset the equilibrium without any good reason.

That’s exactly why Chelsea’s summer signing, Hakim Ziyech, finds himself on the sidelines at present, and he has manager, Thomas Tuchel’s sympathies.

The German understands the player’s predicament, but said in his pre-match press conference that it was his, rather than Ziyech’s fault, why the talented attacking midfielder isn’t getting as much match time as he would like.

Tuchel was also keen to emphasise that he wasn’t the only one suffering from Chelsea’s current success.