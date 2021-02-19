As a player, when you’re going through a tough time, what you want is to be backed by your manager 100 percent.

Unfortunately, Kepa Arrizabalaga never received that from Frank Lampard, but fortunately for another custodian, Alisson Becker, he retains the complete confidence of Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian has made a few howlers of late, and in a Reds side that have been underperforming for a few weeks he will be the first to admit that his contributions haven’t helped the situation.

For Klopp, however, it isn’t a problem.