Video: Leeds United keeper Meslier takes a bizarre Premier League record with a horribly unlucky own goal vs Wolves

Leeds United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
You always expect something bizarre to happen when you see that a keeper has scored an own goal, but this is just horrible luck for Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

It’s an absolute cracker of a strike from the Wolves player and arguably that deserved a goal, but it smacks off the post and bounces back in off the diving keeper before he can even figure out what’s happened:

It also turns out that Meslier is now the owner of one of the weirder and more unwanted Premier League records after the own goal too:

