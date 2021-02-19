Video: Leeds United keeper Meslier takes a bizarre Premier League record with a horribly unlucky own goal vs Wolves

You always expect something bizarre to happen when you see that a keeper has scored an own goal, but this is just horrible luck for Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

It’s an absolute cracker of a strike from the Wolves player and arguably that deserved a goal, but it smacks off the post and bounces back in off the diving keeper before he can even figure out what’s happened:

A thunderous shot from Adama Traore bounces off the bar and in off Illan Meslier ?? Nothing the goalkeeper could do about that one! pic.twitter.com/pff5O3ZjQr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2021

It also turns out that Meslier is now the owner of one of the weirder and more unwanted Premier League records after the own goal too: