A new broom doesn’t necessarily always need to sweep clean, however, it would be remiss of any new football club manager not to make one or two changes upon his arrival.

Thomas Tuchel has given almost every player in his Chelsea squad minutes since he arrived at the club, thereby giving himself the best possible knowledge of who he should be keeping after this season and who needs to be shown the door at Stamford Bridge.

Not too long ago that would’ve been Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the custodian has been given a new lease of life under the German. Two clean sheets has clearly impressed his manager.