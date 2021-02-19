The Premier League games keep coming thick and fast, and for Liverpool, they will contest the first Merseyside derby since Virgil van Dijk was ruled out of action after a terrible challenge from Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

The defensive colossus hasn’t played since, and his absence could arguably be said to be the main reason why the Reds aren’t challenging for the title again this season, having fallen well off of the pace in recent weeks.

For Jurgen Klopp, however, thoughts of any type of revenge are furthest from his mind, with the German only looking forward to another epic encounter with their nearest rivals.