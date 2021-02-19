After another outstanding performance in their 1-1 draw against Benfica, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, is keen to rein in the expectations being placed on Bukayo Saka.

The youngster is getting better and better, and the sense of responsibility is sitting comfortably on his shoulders.

Whilst Arteta was keen to espouse just how pleased he was and is with Saka’s current level of output, it was noticeable during his press conference how he also wanted to balance out the praise with a note of caution.