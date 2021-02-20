Menu

Arsenal provide key injury update ahead of clash with Manchester City

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Arsenal have provided an injury update on Thomas Partey and Alex Runarsson ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Manchester City, via their official website.

The Gunners face the impossible task of avoiding defeat against a Manchester City side who are currently on a quite incredible winning run. Mikel Arteta’s men have shown signs of revival in the new year, but the gap between themselves and City remains considerable.

MORE: Unfit Arsenal star has former club legend concerned that Mikel Arteta is missing a trick tactically

Arteta will need all of his star players fit and firing if he wants to have any chance of getting one over on his former boss Pep Guardiola, and as per an injury update provided on their official website, they could have summer acquisition Thomas Partey back in contention.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool linked with surprise £60M move for England star after Chelsea drop out of the race
Video: Electric Leroy Sane terrorises defenders before assisting Robert Lewandowski during Bayern defeat
“Flop of the season” – Chelsea summer signing butt of the Twitter jokes after dismal cameo vs Southampton

On the club’s official website, Alex Runarsson is ruled out of tomorrow’s game, but Arsenal note that Partey is progressing well from a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the month and is being assessed ahead of tomorrow.

Gunners fans, keep your fingers crossed…

More Stories Alex Runarsson Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.