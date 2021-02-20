Arsenal provide key injury update ahead of clash with Manchester City

Arsenal have provided an injury update on Thomas Partey and Alex Runarsson ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Manchester City, via their official website.

The Gunners face the impossible task of avoiding defeat against a Manchester City side who are currently on a quite incredible winning run. Mikel Arteta’s men have shown signs of revival in the new year, but the gap between themselves and City remains considerable.

Arteta will need all of his star players fit and firing if he wants to have any chance of getting one over on his former boss Pep Guardiola, and as per an injury update provided on their official website, they could have summer acquisition Thomas Partey back in contention.

On the club’s official website, Alex Runarsson is ruled out of tomorrow’s game, but Arsenal note that Partey is progressing well from a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the month and is being assessed ahead of tomorrow.

Gunners fans, keep your fingers crossed…