Boca Juniors reach an agreement to extend their starlet left-back for two more season

Frank Fabra’s contract with Boca Juniors was due to expire, but Xeneizes supporters can now put any fears of the Colombian international departing to rest.

The Argentine side announced the extension of the 29-year-old as the agreement will see Fabra remain with Boca Juniors through December 2023. The left-back has made 101 appearances for the club, where he’s scored eight goals and 13 assists.

Extending Fabra is a controversial topic considering that the left-back received a red card during the second-leg fixture in the Copa Libertadores semi-final against Santos.

Nonetheless, the Xeneizes didn’t use that isolated incident to influence their decision to keep Fabra for the rest of his prime years. Furthermore, Fabra will attempt to use his prominent role with Boca Juniors to secure a spot on the Colombia National Team as the Copa America will occur later this summer.

Fabra has appeared in 22 fixtures for the Cafeteros throughout his playing career.