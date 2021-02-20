Since Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United just over a year ago, his presence has been a real catalyst for the Red Devils.

Indeed, such has been his impact, it’s difficult to imagine where Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s team would be without him, given that he’s managed 21 goals and 12 assists in all competitions already this season, per the Daily Mail.

Comparisons to Eric Cantona have been readily forthcoming, however, one of the Frenchman’s team-mates and former United captain, Steve Bruce, has said that in order to be considered in the same bracket as the Red Devils’ 90s talisman, he has to win trophies and also show up in the big games.

“What you have to judge people on over a period of time is what they’ve won. Certainly, Eric for us, was the catalyst to go and win things,” Bruce was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail, ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Old Trafford.

“The way Fernandes has played in the last 12 months, it feels a bit like Eric because it’s his stage. Eric adored everything that went with playing for arguably the biggest and best club in the world.

“Fernandes has done fantastically well in doing that, it’s his stage. For it to be even suggested that he’s on the same hymn sheet as Eric is a wonderful compliment to him.

“Now they have to go and achieve and win things the way Eric did, and on big occasions win cup finals and semi-finals. If he does that then of course you can compare him to Eric.”

It’s perhaps neatly forgotten that Cantona had other world class players around him to share the heavy load.

Fernandes, arguably, doesn’t have anywhere close to the same type of support which makes his contributions all the more laudable.