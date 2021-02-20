It’s a sign of how well Thomas Tuchel is doing at Chelsea that Frank Lampard is already a distant memory and hardly mentioned in dispatches.

The Blues, who under their former midfielder seemed directionless at times, look a completely different outfit with the German at the helm.

Organised, efficient and difficult to beat, they head into next week’s Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid with renewed vigour and energy.

And the west Londoners have been handed a significant boost with the news that one of Diego Simeone’s key men may not be available for the fixture.

According to MARCA, Yannick Carrasco has suffered a post-traumatic injury of the left leg musculature.

It came as a result of a heavy challenge during the midweek game against Levante, which meant the player was unable to complete the match.

Atleti play the same opponents on Saturday, a match that Carrasco definitely misses.

His third injury of the campaign mean it’s touch and go for the Chelsea assignment, and the Blues will be hoping that the match comes just that little bit too soon in order to hand them the advantage.