Concerns Everton star is unhappy and wants move to Spain

Everton star midfielder James Rodriguez is reportedly becoming unhappy with life in England and would welcome a return back to Spain to play for Diego Simone’s Atletico Madrid.

Rodriguez, 29, became one of the signings of the summer last season after making a shock switch from Real Madrid.

The appointment of Zinedine Zidane signalled the end of Rodriguez’s playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu after the Columbian fell further and further out-of-favour.

A shock reunion with former manager Carlo Ancelotti was viewed as one of the most successful negotiations, certainly in recent times, with the signing of Rodriguez lauded as a very shrewd piece of business.

After debuting against Spurs, the Columbian playmaker hit the ground running and went on to bag a goal and an assist in his first two appearances.

However, after recently struggling to get back to his earlier form due to ongoing injury and fitness issues, there are concerns that Rodriguez could be looking for a way out of Everton.

According to a recent report from Defensa Central, the 29-year-old is unhappy with life at the Toffees.

It is believed that the English weather and the physical nature of the Premier League are the main factors behind the South American’s decision to return to Spain.

It has been claimed that Rodriguez is eyeing a move to Atletico Madrid due to the fact his preference is to live in Spain.

Finally, Defensa Central go on to note that despite Rodriguez being unhappy at Everton, the midfielder has no issues with Ancelotti.