Daniel Levy identifies perfect Jose Mourinho replacement for Tottenham Hotspur job

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly highlighted Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers as the ideal replacement for Jose Mourinho, should the Portuguese manager depart the club.

Since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino, Mourinho has endured an up and down spell at Spurs.

Despite reaching the EFL final which is scheduled to be played in April, the London club have experienced a tricky domestic campaign.

Currently sitting in ninth place in the Premier League table, Spurs now remain strong outsiders to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

In light of their stuttering league form, there have been recent suggestions Mourinho could be shown the exit door.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has recently reported that it’s unlikely Spurs’ hierarchy will part ways with Mourinho due to how much sacking him would cost.

Each Spurs loss seems to bring doubts about Jose Mourinho future — but his deal runs to summer 2023 with no break clause. So sacking him would costly & indicates he + #THFC see this as a long-term partnership

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Football Insider who are reporting that Levy already has his eye on Mourinho’s successor.

It’s been claimed that Levy has been a long-standing admirer of Leicester City’s Rogers and would have liked to bring him to the club nine-years ago.

It is not yet known just how close Mourinho is to getting the boot, but failure to secure a top-four finish and losing a cup final would really pile the pressure on.