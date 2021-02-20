Menu

Echoes of Neymar and Barcelona as Paris Saint-Germain target Liverpool star whilst Reds interest in Mbappe continues

Liverpool FC
With Liverpool not appearing to deny any interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, the French giants are beginning to employ familiar tactics.

The Liverpool Echo note the Reds’ historic and current interest in the World Cup winner, but that’s riled PSG who, according to Don Balon, have countered with noises being made regarding taking Mo Salah to the French capital.

It smacks of the same tactics that they used when Barcelona were looking to acquire Marco Verratti.

Not only did the player end up staying at the Parc des Princes, but PSG followed through with their counter interest on Neymar and took the Brazilian for a still world record fee of €222m.

Liverpool certainly need to tread carefully as Don Balon believe that a front line next season of Neymar, Mbappe and Salah is their preferred option.

The Spanish outlet put his transfer value at €120m which is well within PSG’s reach, and would see them acquire Salah for what would be expected are his prime years as a player.

