Menu

Everton star hit Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with pure facts in argument involving assistant Duncan Ferguson on the touchline

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

According to journalist Julien Laurens, the early stages of the second-half of today’s Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton featured an argument between Jurgen Klopp and Duncan Ferguson.

The Liverpool manager shouted “Why are you laughing?” to the Everton assistant after the Reds appealed for an audacious penalty for handball, whilst Ferguson couldn’t help but grin during the ordeal.

Klopp was then served a taste of his own medicine, owing to his reputation for heated antics on the sidelines, as Seamus Coleman intervened and shut down the argument with a spot on point.

The Irishman bust out with “We are allowed to talk or is it just you Jurgen?” It seems as though the clash ended here, with nothing else reported and Klopp and Coleman have a prior relationship of sorts.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool doomed to defeat by Chris Kavanagh’s unprecedentedly short five second VAR review
Video: Calvert-Lewin burns Trent Alexander-Arnold to win penalty as Gylfi Sigurdsson seals defeat for Liverpool and historic win for Everton
“Mo Salah is an embarrassment” – Liverpool star slated by these fans on Twitter for another sickening dive

Klopp hailed Coleman for a classy donation to Reds fan Sean Cox, who was sickeningly attacked by a Roma fan after the sides met in the Champions League knockout stages at Anfield in 2019.

As Everton captain, Coleman was also alongside his Liverpool counterpart Jordan Henderson – who fell to injury sparking questions on the side’s training and medical team – and Klopp before the match as they spoke to match officials, including referee Chris Kavanagh.

Klopp and Seamus Coleman before Everton beat Liverpool

Liverpool’s English midfielder Jordan Henderson (C) and Everton’s Irish defender Seamus Coleman (2R) speak to match officials ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 20, 2021. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Coleman was spot on with his comments, Klopp was dealt an unfortunate reminder that everyone is free to speak their mind during a match, the German’s not the only one entitled to sideline outbursts.

More Stories duncan ferguson Jurgen Klopp Seamus Coleman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.