Fabrizio Romano clarifies Sergio Ramos and Manchester United situation in transfer update on world-class legend that may be available for free

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has today reiterated that Manchester United have ‘not’ contacted the agent of Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, who is available on a free transfer this summer.

Romano, who has become the world’s most famous football journalist for his relentless coverage of transfer news, also said as much 10 days ago, reporting that the Red Devils are yet to decide their real centre-back target for the summer transfer window, with PSG also keen to land Ramos on a free.

There’s been constant speculation linking Ramos to the Manchester outfit in recent months, especially since the legendary defender is free to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs with his deal expiring.

One of the most surprising rumours came around mid-January via Ian McGarry for the Transfer Window Podcast, with it claimed that Ramos’ brother – who acts as his agent – informed Real Madrid that the Red Devils had been in contact for the serial winner.

Again. Manchester United have *not* contacted Sergio Ramos agent. There’s nothing with Man Utd, as of today. Still the same situation. ? #mufc https://t.co/oqyZI9loi4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 20, 2021

With three draws, a defeat and just a sole victory in their last six Premier League games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have seen their audacious title challenge derailed, with the trophy now set for rivals City.

Defensive frailties have been in a thorn in the team’s side over this period, with it clear that the centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof cannot lead the Red Devils to winning major honours.

It’s no surprise that they continue to be linked with Ramos, despite Romano being forced to reiterate there may be nothing in the talk, as the Spaniard is a proven winner that looks to be available on a free.

Edinson Cavani has looked impressive for the Manchester outfit since arriving on a free transfer last summer, even though he’s primarily been used in a rotation/alternative sort of role.

Ramos, who turns 35 at the end of next month, would be slightly different to the recruitment of Cavani as the defender would resemble a world-class player that could come right into the starting lineup.

Romano’s update from 10 days ago is quite worrying, the Red Devils should perhaps look to nail down a recruit before the window opens, the market has already lost arguably it’s most attractive defensive option as Dayot Upamecano has officially pre-agreed a transfer to Bayern Munich.