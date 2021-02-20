As a player, Edgar Davids had an incredibly storied career at some of the world’s best football clubs.

The Dutch international can count Juventus and Barcelona amongst his previous employers, and as a spiky and aggressive attacking central midfielder, there were none better in his era.

Since moving into management, however, it’s safe to say that things haven’t gone so well.

Any drama that used to occur on the pitch when Davids was in his pomp, has certainly been taken onto the sidelines.

According to O Jogo and cited by Sport, Davids made his debut on the bench for Portuguese side, Olhanense, but was subsequently sent off and banned for eight days.

Worse was to follow after that mid-January debacle, however.

It has come to light that, in fact, Davids was coaching without the proper licence and as a result, he could end up having his contract terminated.

The club have been blamed for the oversight, though surely the Dutchman would know if he’s correctly qualified or not.