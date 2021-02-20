Flamengo ace has scored in 60-percent of his fixtures against Internacional

Gabriel Barbosa, also known as, Gabigol, arrived at Clube de Regatas do Flamengo in 2019. The 24-year-old failed to secure a prominent role in Europe and eventually headed back to South America to re-build his confidence, which he has done with the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

The Brazil international had made 79 appearances for Flamengo and has scored 54 goals. Nonetheless, Globo Esporte has put out a rather funny stat ahead of Flamengo’s clash with Sport Club Internacional.

The media outlet states that the striker has scored in 60-percent of his fixtures against Inter during his time in the Brazilian Championship Serie A, which includes his time with Santos FC.

In his last ten fixtures against the Porto Alegre-based club, the Flamengo striker has scored six goals. Gabigol will look to add to this total this weekend when they welcome Inter to the Maracanã.

When it comes to the other clubs in which Gabigol has terrorized, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is in first place as he’s scored ten goals. Meanwhile, in second place, it’s Fluminense FC with seven goals.