Things appear to be going from bad to worse at Portman Road these days.

Ipswich Town’s form of late has been nothing short of a disaster, and after a recent goalless draw against Northampton Town, the Tractor Boys find themselves in a distant 11th place in League One.

For a club that wants to be in the hunt for promotion at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, that’s far from good enough.

To that end, it’s no wonder that things behind the scenes have taken a turn for the worst.

According to Football Insider, there’s been a dressing room mutiny, with players now apparently urging owner, Marcus Evans, to sack manager, Paul Lambert, before it’s too late for the club to save their season.

The outlet suggest that there were showdown talks between owner and manager on Friday, the outcome of which is not yet known.

Given that supporters and even the local paper have joined the chorus of disapproval where Lambert is concerned, it’s hard to believe that he’ll still be in the position at season’s end.