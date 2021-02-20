Some Liverpool fans have been left questioning the approach to training from Jurgen Klopp and Co, as well as slamming the club’s medical team after Jordan Henderson was injured against Everton.

In the 25th minute of the tie, Henderson pulled up after a tussle for the ball with Everton star Abdoulaye Doucoure, the Reds captain went down and awaited treatment.

After some time to rest on the ground and treatment, Henderson got back to his feet and left the pitch.

The stand-in centre-back actually returned to the action for a short period before it became abundantly clear that the 30-year-old could no longer continue.

Klopp decided that academy graduate Nat Phillips, who has been part of the first-team this season, would replace the skipper, leaving Deadline Day signing Ben Davies to wait longer for his debut.

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to the captain’s setback:

It can’t all be bad luck, What are we doing in trainings? — Oisin (@Oisin2020) February 20, 2021

I don’t care if injuries happen to every other team, you have to be so narrow minded to not realise there’s something wrong with us, ageing players trying to play such a high pressing physical style of play it’s bound to end badly isn’t it — Sachin Kumar (@sachhjay) February 20, 2021

Sack the fitness team — Lewis (@lewis4653) February 20, 2021

Wow. Crucial Liverpool players getting injured this season… im sure I’ve heard that before. — Jordan Massey (@JordMassey) February 20, 2021

Our medical team is the worst in Europe — jennifer (@splizidie) February 20, 2021

The only time we looked half threatening was when he got on the ball. Disaster — ????? (@PrimeHendo) February 20, 2021

Gutted is an understatement. — Lewis Peers (@peerso2001) February 20, 2021

Unbelievable so unlucky — supermane10 (@supermanelfc) February 20, 2021

The reigning Premier League champions have suffered a plethora of injuries to their key stars this season. Defence has been hit the hardest.

Superstar Virgil van Dijk and talented ace Joe Gomez are sidelined with long-term knee injuries, whilst Joel Matip has unfortunately succumbed to his injury-prone status at a nightmare time for the side.