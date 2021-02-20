“It doesn’t look good” – Liverpool misery deepens as Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on the skipper

Speaking to the press after the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that the injury Jordan Henderson suffered in the defeat to Everton could be a serious one.

Henderson pulled up with a muscle injury early in the contest. He attempted to push on and play through the pain, but it fast became clear that he was not going to be able to continue.

The Liverpool captain was subsequently withdrawn, which in no small part contributed to his side’s downfall today. Jurgen Klopp’s concern, though, will be on how long he could be without him.

One game and one defeat is a disappointment, but no crisis, though Liverpool have suffered plenty of late, and to lose their captain for any significant amount of time could be the final nail in the coffin.

Henderson will have to undergo a scan in the morning to discover just how bad the damage is, but speaking to the press after the game, Klopp insinuated that it’s not a good one…