Leicester City plan talks for highly-rated Ligue 1 midfielder

Leicester City FC
Leicester City are reportedly preparing to open talks with Lille for highly-rated midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare, 21, joined Lille in 2017 on a free transfer after departing Paris-Saint Germain’s youth academy.

Since arriving at Lille, the talented French midfielder has grown to become of Europe’s most highly-rated midfielders.

Primarily tasked with undertaking a defensive role, Soumare has shone in recent seasons.

Despite being just 21-years-old, Soumare is two games away from making his 100th appearance for Lille.

However, although the commanding midfielder has enjoyed a hugely successful four-years with Lille, there are now growing concerns that the 21-year-old could be set for a big move.

According to a recent report from leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brendan Rogers’ Foxes have highlighted Sourmare as a potential transfer target.

Romano claims that the Foxes’ are one of many top clubs who are keen on Soumare, whose contract expires in 2022.

However, despite the wealth of interest in the Frenchman, it has been reported that Leicester City plan on taking it a step further and will open talks soon.

Leicester City fans – Is this a move you’d like to see materialise? – Let us know in the comments.

