Liverpool linked with surprise £60M move for England star after Chelsea drop out of the race

According to a surprise report from Todo Fichajes, Liverpool are interested in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

As reported by the Guardian at the time of Frank Lampard’s sacking, the Chelsea legend’s departure from the club was likely to end their interest in recruiting Rice.

That will have been a huge relief for West Ham fans, who will no doubt be desperate to see the England international stick around in East London long-term.

However, if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Liverpool could be the side to disrupt that, with the report claiming that they are preparing a €70M (£60M) bid for Rice.

We will have to await further adoption of this rumour by more reputable media outlets, but you can be sure that the transfer battle for Rice will not end with Chelsea dropping out.

He has all the makings of a top midfielder. Could he fulfil that potential as a Liverpool player?