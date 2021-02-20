Man United and rivals Man City in ongoing battle for Napoli defender

Manchester United and arch-rivals Manchester City are reportedly engaged in an ongoing battle to land Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly, 29, joined Napoli in 2014 after making a £6.98m move from Genk, as per Transfermarkt.

After featuring in over 270 matches in all competitions for Napoli, Koulibaly has grown become one of the club’s most reliable and experienced squad members.

Despite being 29-years-old, the commanding Senegalese centre-back continues to see his stock rise.

In light of what has been a largely successful seven-years at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Koulibaly has seen his name linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

There were reports last summer from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano that Pep Guardiola’s Citizens were keen on signing the 29-year-old.

Koulibaly situation. Pep wants another CB after signing Aké.

Talks are still on between Man City and Napoli to find an agreement – the two clubs had problems years ago because of Jorginho deal (agreed w/City, hijacked by Chelsea). Man City in contact with his agent too. ? #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

However, after seemingly missing out on the resolute defender, City turned their attentions to Benfica’s Ruben Dias, who later joined in a deal worth £61.2m.

Despite City’s impressive defensive recruitment last year, which also included Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, there are still suggestions that they remain keen on Koulibaly.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Niccolo Ceccarini (via Sports Witness), who claims both Manchester clubs are in a battle to land Koulibaly.

Ceccarini claims that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Koulibaly could now be available for less than €60m.

Although suggesting Koulibaly is still very much on City’s radar, Ceccarini does go on to say ‘watch out for United’.

Another defender United are reportedly giving serious consideration to is Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic, who Ceccarini claims ‘almost certainly will not renew’ his contract.