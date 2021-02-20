Menu

Man United and rivals Man City in ongoing battle for Napoli defender

Manchester United and arch-rivals Manchester City are reportedly engaged in an ongoing battle to land Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly, 29, joined Napoli in 2014 after making a £6.98m move from Genk, as per Transfermarkt.

After featuring in over 270 matches in all competitions for Napoli, Koulibaly has grown become one of the club’s most reliable and experienced squad members.

Despite being 29-years-old, the commanding Senegalese centre-back continues to see his stock rise.

In light of what has been a largely successful seven-years at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Koulibaly has seen his name linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

There were reports last summer from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano that Pep Guardiola’s Citizens were keen on signing the 29-year-old.

However, after seemingly missing out on the resolute defender, City turned their attentions to Benfica’s Ruben Dias, who later joined in a deal worth £61.2m.

Despite City’s impressive defensive recruitment last year, which also included Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, there are still suggestions that they remain keen on Koulibaly.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Niccolo Ceccarini (via Sports Witness), who claims both Manchester clubs are in a battle to land Koulibaly.

Ceccarini claims that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Koulibaly could now be available for less than €60m.

Although suggesting Koulibaly is still very much on City’s radar, Ceccarini does go on to say ‘watch out for United’.

Another defender United are reportedly giving serious consideration to is Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic, who Ceccarini claims ‘almost certainly will not renew’ his contract.

2 Comments

  1. Alan Williamson says:
    February 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    That is dated August..City dont want him

    1. Leah Smith says:
      February 20, 2021 at 12:10 pm

      You haven’t read the article properly. It says “There were reports last summer from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano that Pep Guardiola’s Citizens were keen on signing the 29-year-old.” **[INSERT TWEET]**

      Then it goes on to say: “The latest in the ongoing saga comes from TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Niccolo Ceccarini (via Sports Witness), who claims both Manchester clubs are in a battle to land Koulibaly.”

