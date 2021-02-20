Sat atop the Premier League and in by far the best form of any team in the English top-flight, Pep Guardiola can be well pleased with the way in which his Manchester City side have attacked this atypical 2020/21 season.

That they’ve done so without their all-time top scorer, Sergio Aguero, makes their achievements to date all the more laudable.

The Argentinian has missed most of the campaign through persistent injury concerns as well as illness, and even when he’s fully fit, there’s no reason why Pep should feel the need to throw him straight back into the starting line-up.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season in any event, it would be remiss of City not to be looking elsewhere for a new striker.

According to MARCA, a move for his countryman, Lionel Messi, is ‘practically impossible,’ and to that end, say the Daily Mail, they are looking at Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham Hotspur with interest.

Kane would cost £160m from the north Londoners, double what the club paid for current record signing, Kevin de Bruyne.

With the England centre-forward in top form, in the prime of his career and known to want to win trophies, a move to City could be a great next step in his career and at just the right time.