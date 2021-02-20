Menu

‘Might as well play with 10 with him playing’ – These Chelsea fans slam star for ‘nothing’ first-half display against Southampton

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans have taken to social media to slam the first-half performance of Tammy Abraham as the Blues headed into the interval 1-0 down against Southampton.

Thomas Tuchel’s new side dominated the opening period, with 73% possession, but failed to make any of it count with just two shots on target, generally lacking a clinical touch in the final third.

The Blues were made to pay for their woes, in a bittersweet pill that was dealt via one of their rivals in Liverpool, as loanee Takumi Minamino embarrassed a half-asleep Chelsea defence to score a beauty.

Minamino’s opener came against the run of the otherwise one-sided play in the 32nd minute of the tie, with Chelsea looking like they were still recovering from the knockdown blow in the remainder of the half.

Some of the club’s supporters criticised the first-half display of Abraham when the halftime whistle blew, demanding that the striker was substituted.

Their wishes were fulfilled as Tuchel replaced the centre-forward with Callum Hudson-Odoi – who has looked brilliant since the German took charge.

See More: Offer set: Chelsea to table initial €90m bid for in-demand star that is No.1 target for the summer

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the first-half display:

More Stories / Latest News
Echoes of Neymar and Barcelona as Paris Saint-Germain target Liverpool star whilst Reds interest in Mbappe continues
Video: Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino fools Chelsea stars with dummies to score with ice-cold composure for loan club Southampton
Offer set: Chelsea to table initial €90m bid for in-demand star that is No.1 target for the summer

In introducing Hudson-Odoi to the field, Tuchel opted against bringing a like-for-like striker replacement on for Abraham in Olivier Giroud. This move will likely see Timo Werner shift to the middle of the attack.

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Olivier Giroud Takumi Minamino Tammy Abraham Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.