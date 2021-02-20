Some Chelsea fans have taken to social media to slam the first-half performance of Tammy Abraham as the Blues headed into the interval 1-0 down against Southampton.
Thomas Tuchel’s new side dominated the opening period, with 73% possession, but failed to make any of it count with just two shots on target, generally lacking a clinical touch in the final third.
The Blues were made to pay for their woes, in a bittersweet pill that was dealt via one of their rivals in Liverpool, as loanee Takumi Minamino embarrassed a half-asleep Chelsea defence to score a beauty.
Minamino’s opener came against the run of the otherwise one-sided play in the 32nd minute of the tie, with Chelsea looking like they were still recovering from the knockdown blow in the remainder of the half.
Some of the club’s supporters criticised the first-half display of Abraham when the halftime whistle blew, demanding that the striker was substituted.
Their wishes were fulfilled as Tuchel replaced the centre-forward with Callum Hudson-Odoi – who has looked brilliant since the German took charge.
See More: Offer set: Chelsea to table initial €90m bid for in-demand star that is No.1 target for the summer
Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the first-half display:
Tammy needs to come off as we might as well play with 10 men with him playing.
Also Alonson has been dreadful. Callum needs to come on and so does Giroud.
Might even take Zouma off with how bad his defensive positioning is
— Harley (@HarleyBoss29) February 20, 2021
I’m guessing our number 9 is our striker right. No off ball movement pic.twitter.com/kpKqkCUAGH
— Snow ???? 20. (@ValentinoThe3rd) February 20, 2021
Please take Tammy off and get a proper striker (Giroud) on
— Omari Caro (@Omaricaro) February 20, 2021
Tammy abraham offere nothing thus far
Alonslow is back to being SLOWWWW as usual
Disjointed in transition
Poor decision making in the final third..
I am gutted!?? #SOUCHE
— Ebullient EMEKAH? (@Megxo_official) February 20, 2021
This is just getting embarassing how did we go from Costa and Drogba to Tammy
— onyekuru (@OTFKTL) February 20, 2021
Ziyech and CHO on for Tammy and Alonso. I’ve had enough with them
— ? (@CFCLamps_) February 20, 2021
This is what we want to see in the second half
Mount > Ziych
Aonso > Odoi
Abraham > Giroud
— PADDLE ? (@iam_Paddle) February 20, 2021
Abraham
James out
Giroud
Odoi in
— ??? ? (@john0_7) February 20, 2021
We might be 1-0 down but the bigger problem is we’ve been poor in attack.. All passing around, no penetration
— CFC Home (@home_cfc) February 20, 2021
In introducing Hudson-Odoi to the field, Tuchel opted against bringing a like-for-like striker replacement on for Abraham in Olivier Giroud. This move will likely see Timo Werner shift to the middle of the attack.