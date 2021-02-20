Menu

“Mo Salah is an embarrassment” – Liverpool star slated by these fans on Twitter for another sickening dive

Twitter erupted as we approached the hour mark of the Merseyside Derby, with Mohamed Salah doing his party-trick. No, not the goal-scoring one, the diving one.

Salah is a brilliant player who has been in brilliant form, but recently he’s becoming more and more associated with simulation.

MORE: Video: Serial cheat Mohamed Salah disgraces himself and Liverpool again with shocking dive vs Everton

The Egyptian gets tickled and throws his hands up in the air as though he’s been hit by a truck. It’s a major flaw in his character.

Unfortunately for Salah, the referee was not having it during today’s Merseyside Derby when he fell theatrically to the ground after being poked by Lucas Digne.

Neither was Twitter as a collective, with many football fans taking to their timelines to share their disgust at Salah attempting to trick the match officials into giving a decision in his favour.

Salah needs to stop this, or the negative reputation is only going to continue to develop – before he’s renown for diving more than he is scoring.

