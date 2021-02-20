Twitter erupted as we approached the hour mark of the Merseyside Derby, with Mohamed Salah doing his party-trick. No, not the goal-scoring one, the diving one.

Salah is a brilliant player who has been in brilliant form, but recently he’s becoming more and more associated with simulation.

The Egyptian gets tickled and throws his hands up in the air as though he’s been hit by a truck. It’s a major flaw in his character.

Unfortunately for Salah, the referee was not having it during today’s Merseyside Derby when he fell theatrically to the ground after being poked by Lucas Digne.

Neither was Twitter as a collective, with many football fans taking to their timelines to share their disgust at Salah attempting to trick the match officials into giving a decision in his favour.

Salah needs to stop this, or the negative reputation is only going to continue to develop – before he’s renown for diving more than he is scoring.

Salah is a cheat! I hope Liverpool get relegated! ??? — Ethan (@TheChelsTalks) February 20, 2021

Mo Salah everytime he is inside the box or close pic.twitter.com/24N66h02tA — Blue Army (@Kalamashika) February 20, 2021

Salah is going to become more synonymous with diving in the box over scoring soon. — OnlyYans ?? (@ChelseaYannick) February 20, 2021

Mo Salah. Such a cheat now. pic.twitter.com/rSBvHNYsZw — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) February 20, 2021

Salah sniped at anfield again. Liverpool need to improve their security pic.twitter.com/r0CqkWpf9E — D.J (@UTD_DJ) February 20, 2021

Salah and his diving is horrendous, takes away from the fact he’s a world class player. — Brennandez (@Brennandez) February 20, 2021

There’s no punishment for diving so Salah will keep doing it and every now and then a Mike Dean will fool for it, don’t hate the player, hate the game ???? #LIVEVE — Dan Havard ? (@D_VARD8) February 20, 2021