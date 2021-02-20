According to the Express via Pipe Sierra of WinSports, Chelsea have identified Erling Haaland as their No.1 transfer target for the summer window, with the Blues to open negotiations with an offer of €90m.

Sierra adds that the Blues will look to ‘cover the economic need’ of Borussia Dortmund with their bid, with much made of the side’s difficult financial position as things stand – whilst sales could be the only way to offset their losses this summer with the side currently out of the Champions League spots.

Sierra reports that the Blues will offer an initial €90m (£78m) for the prolific striker, while it’s added that the ‘biggest competition’ they will face for the 20-year-old will come from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

WinSports and Sierra’s recent findings conform with the general noise that has surrounded Chelsea and Haaland, with the Athletic reporting the Blues are willing to make a club-record swoop this summer.

Haaland has a release clause of €75m in his contract with Dortmund, but that only comes into play in the summer of 2022, when the Norwegian will have developed further and there’s more rivals for the deal.

??? EXCLUSIVO: El objetivo #1 del #Chelsea de cara a la próxima temporada es Erling Haaland (20). Buscarán la manera de cubrir la necesidad económica del #BorussiaDortmund con una primera oferta de 90M€ para negociar.#RealMadrid y #Barcelona serán la mayor competencia. pic.twitter.com/kIfzzvTOPB — Pipe Sierra (@PipeSierraR) February 19, 2021

The Express add that new boss Thomas Tuchel, who was in charge of Dortmund for three years, has earmarked a move for a new centre-forward before the start of next season.

Chelsea’s current strikers are summer recruit Timo Werner, England international Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, who will leave when his contract expires this summer, per the Athletic’s report.

Werner has endured some very difficult spells during his debut season, whilst the German’s addition has seen both Abraham and Giroud used in slightly lesser roles so far this season.

The Express claim via reports in Germany that Dortmund would prefer to sell Jadon Sancho over Haaland this summer, but fear the latter will demand an exit if they miss out on UCL qualification.

Haaland has kicked on even further after showing serious promise with RB Salzburg and earning a move to Dortmund last January, the youngster has scored 41 goals in 42 appearances for the German side.

It’s clear that Haaland is already one of the best strikers in the world, Chelsea may be wise to make a big-money move for the star this summer, flexing their safe financial position over rivals that are still being crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.