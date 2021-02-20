Menu

Photo: John Terry dons the famous No.26 as he helps renovate Surrey mansion

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

There doesn’t appear to ever be a dull moment where John Terry is concerned.

The former Chelsea captain and current Aston Villa assistant manager has seemingly begun an extensive rebuilding project, but this one isn’t taking place on the pitch.

Instead, he has the builders in at his Surrey mansion, and by the look of the photos on his official Instagram account, he isn’t having a small scale makeover.

Keen to get in on the act too, Terry can be seen helping in a hi visibility waistcoat.

Needless to say it was adorned with the famous No.26.

More Stories John Terry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.