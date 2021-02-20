He was once the darling of the Highbury faithful, but there’s little chance of seeing ex-Arsenal star, Robert Pires, in London these days.

That’s not unless he decides to visit for a working holiday or otherwise once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Alongside Thierry Henry, Pires was a major player for Arsene Wenger’s glorious teams of yesteryear, but he has not only moved out of London, but has left England altogether.

What’s more, the Frenchman has blamed Brexit for his decision to take his family to live in Ibiza.

“I’ve enjoyed a lot of time in London but what’s happened with Brexit is that the mentality of the British and the atmosphere has changed,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“In the family, we spoke about changing and did it.

“Finding a new place to live is not easy but I think Ibiza has it all, quality, sun. Now what I’m feeling is that people are very affectionate with me.

“I’m also Spanish because my mum is Spanish, from Oviedo in the north, so I’ve got this in my blood. Being in Ibiza is a dream.”

Pires is now a member of the coaching staff at Ibiza’s second division B side, Pena Deportiva Santa Eulalia.

More Stories / Latest News Ipswich Town owner facing biggest call of his tenure after incredible dressing room mutiny threatens promotion aspirations Arsenal star’s emergence shows up Zidane’s stubbornness as Real Madrid injury crisis bites hard Photo: John Terry dons the famous No.26 as he helps renovate Surrey mansion

Whilst their success will never come close to matching what the attacking midfielder achieved at Arsenal, football is clearly in his blood.

His three children have also been enrolled at a British language school on the island as he looks to settle into a new way of life.