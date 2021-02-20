Even though there is four months to go before the summer transfer window opens for business, clubs are already being linked with various players.

Barcelona have more to potentially lose and gain in the same window, given what could happen over the intervening period.

Should Joan Laporta be voted in as president on March 7, he almost certainly has the best chance of convincing Lionel Messi to stay put at the Camp Nou.

In order to do so, however, he has to tempt some of the world’s greatest footballing talent to come to the Catalan capital.

Erling Haaland has been consistently linked to the club, including by Metro, and Barca coach, Ronald Koeman, was asked for his thoughts on his club signing the player later this year.

“I have my ideas for the club’s future,” he was quoted as saying by Sport.

“But I have to wait and see who the new president is to sit down with him and talk about the future.”

It’s a wise move from the Dutchman, particularly if he retains the support of the new board. Other clubs generally espouse that there’s nothing worse than players of theirs being talked up by competitors.

Messi is the subject of rumours to some of Europe’s top teams too, and there’s still the possibility he leaves the club, something even the purchase of Haaland wouldn’t make up for.