“Everyone wants to play against them” – Liverpool legend gives scathing review of “easy touch” champions

Liverpool FC
Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness gave a scathing review of the Reds while speaking in wake of their 2-0 defeat to Everton.

Liverpool had not been beaten by their rivals at Anfield since 1999 heading into today’s game, but having lost their last three games on home turf heading into the contest, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will have been licking their lips.

MORE: Everton star hit Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with pure facts in argument involving assistant Duncan Ferguson on the touchline

It showed, too, with Everton being the quicker out the blocks and the eventual winners, backing it four defeats in four for Liverpool at home, with the champions now in real danger of missing out on the top four.

Souness, who knows as well as anyone what it takes to be a success story at Liverpool, was speaking post-match on Sky Sports, with emotions understandably running high having seen his beloved side beaten.

The club legend, in a scathing review of the underperforming players, said the below. Liverpool fans, look away now…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

