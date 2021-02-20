Menu

‘Totally wrong’ – These Chelsea fans are furious with Thomas Tuchel’s humiliation of Hudson-Odoi

It’s fair to say that Thomas Tuchel has already stamped his authority over this Chelsea side.

Just a few weeks into his tenure he’s certainly ruffling a few feathers, but that might explain the upturn in his side’s form of late.

Treading water under Frank Lampard towards the end of his stint as coach, the Blues look a lot more hungry and dynamic under the German.

The ‘new manager bounce’ can be clearly evidenced with every player fearing for his position.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the latest to understand that Tuchel isn’t at Stamford Bridge to play games.

He is brutally ruthless when he needs to be, and after bringing Hudson-Odoi on at half-time against Southampton, he hooked the player on 76 minutes, giving him just 31 minutes as sub on the day.

Whilst Tuchel will have his reasons in so doing, and have every right to make such decisions, this one hasn’t gone down well with the Chelsea faithful.

