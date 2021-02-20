It’s fair to say that Thomas Tuchel has already stamped his authority over this Chelsea side.

Just a few weeks into his tenure he’s certainly ruffling a few feathers, but that might explain the upturn in his side’s form of late.

Treading water under Frank Lampard towards the end of his stint as coach, the Blues look a lot more hungry and dynamic under the German.

The ‘new manager bounce’ can be clearly evidenced with every player fearing for his position.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the latest to understand that Tuchel isn’t at Stamford Bridge to play games.

He is brutally ruthless when he needs to be, and after bringing Hudson-Odoi on at half-time against Southampton, he hooked the player on 76 minutes, giving him just 31 minutes as sub on the day.

More Stories / Latest News Fabrizio Romano clarifies Sergio Ramos and Manchester United situation in transfer update on world-class legend that may be available for free Video: 300 AC Milan supporters turn up at training ahead of the Derby della Madonnina Ronald Koeman gives his view on Barcelona’s interest in Dortmund hit-man Haaland

Whilst Tuchel will have his reasons in so doing, and have every right to make such decisions, this one hasn’t gone down well with the Chelsea faithful.

Tuchel got it wrong by taking of Hudson Odoi for Ziyech , totally wrong — Jabar (@jabarzee) February 20, 2021

Can’t believe Hudson-odoi got sub subbed — Ronnie Forbes (@_RonnieForbes) February 20, 2021

Hudson-Odoi wasn’t even playing all that bad — Anthony (@Anthony_GSJ) February 20, 2021

Can someone tell me the use of that stupid sub Tuchel made?? Odoi was already getting into the game and you took him off, wtf??? He was in the build up of the equalizing goal, why?? I will only allow this if he already discuss this with Callum Hudson Odoi before #SOUCHE — Big B©§§ ??? ? (@princeIbk1) February 20, 2021

I think TT had it wrong with that Hudson Odoi sub. Ziyech’s presence wasn’t even felt when he came on. — Emmanuel Sarpong (@OleleSalvador) February 20, 2021